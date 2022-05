The Christian Women’s Tuesday Brunch is at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday at the First Christian Church, 220 N. Vine St.

Margie Oswald of Lincoln will present “When Life Doesn’t Go As Planned ... Then What?” and Bev Larsen will present the special feature.

Steve Barger will provide May’s music. Reservations must be made by Friday to Darlene Small at 308-532-2971, Konnie Wemple at 308-532-4268 or Arlene Cross at 308-520-4081.

This is a non-denominational meeting and all women are invited.