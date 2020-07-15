It wasn’t long after we first met that my husband, Pat, and I realized we had lots in common.
We were both family-oriented people, strong in our faith and, although he’ll tell you different about me, we are both conservative when it comes to spending.
We came to realize how much we both loved nature. It didn’t take us long to head up to the Rocky Mountains, the Black Hills and every other national park we could make our way to.
As our family grew, we adapted. We went from sleeping on the ground with the baby in between us to a pop-up camper so that I had a place to sterilize the bottles.
We didn’t spend much money on that bad boy but it got us by. Then the canvas came undone on one side and I woke up in the middle of the night with temperatures dipping down into the 30s, and a bladder of rainwater inches from my face.
Not being quite awake or thinking things through, I pushed on the belly of water thinking it would run out and over the bottom side. “Is that how it turned out?” you might ask.
In a word, no. Rather than run down the side of the camper, slick as a whistle, the bulk of the ice-cold rain ran right down my spine, soaking my pajamas on its way. It’s been 20 plus years and my family of men still laugh about it today.
We did do other types of vacations that included restaurants and water parks, but the bulk of our family retreats involved camping and hiking despite the fact that sometimes those four sons of ours didn’t exactly love it.
In fact, our number two son, Huey, began to despise it more as he aged. Sometimes he would even stop dead in his tracks and refuse to take another step.
Thank heavens we could still pick him up.
The summer before his senior year of high school, Huey deemed our camping trip to Snowy Range his last. He woke up on that August morning with snow on his tent and said, “Thank God I will never have to do this again.” And he didn’t.
He would still do other vacations with us that involved big cities and dining out.
But he politely declined on anything that involved a campfire or Mother Nature.
Then a couple of years ago, we were taking a family vacation to St. Louis. As Huey manned the helm, my Pat sat with a map in his lap and guided us on the scenic byways.
“Isn’t that beautiful, Dad?” Huey exclaimed as he looked out of the windows of the car. “Wow,” he said as he took in all of the trees.
Then he looked at a beautiful meadow and asked of no one in particular, “Have you ever seen anything like it?”
Our Huey likes to tease and joke and unless Husker football is on TV, never takes anything too serious.
So, after we walked into our hotel room, Pat asked of me, “Was he just messing with us?”
“Oh, absolutely,” I answered without missing a beat. “Totally messing with us.”
Then the next thing we know, Huey and his brother Lawrence were packing their wares and leaving their Des Moines home and moving to Colorado.
It wasn’t long before they were investing in camping gear and believe it or not, hiking attire.
They spend every possible moment in the mountains sleeping in tents and sitting by the campfire.
Not only that, they actually hike!
The very thing that Huey despised the most, and not just simple hikes, no sir, they go after the 14,000 footers.
As I write, those three younger sons of ours are headed to Mount Whitney, the tallest mountain in the continental U.S.
Thankfully we raised them to respect Mother Nature and to be prepared for anything she might throw their way.
I just hope that if any of them wake up with a bladder of water in their face, they remember not to push on it.
