I once heard that mothers of boys should always get straight into heaven.
They don’t usually have to be tested by the fire, they don’t have to wait in a long line and they don’t even need to worry about “passing go.”
Naturally, it’s not always the case, but I think that for the moms who really try to do their best, there should be a few perks.
And this is why...
Mothers of sons are pulled out into the yard to play catch with a son who can throw a baseball 90 mph, protected by nothing more than a mitt and reassurances from her 15-year-old that his pitches are always, and I quote, “spot on.”
She sits in the rain at his football games, in an overheated gym for his basketball contests, and gives up her own coat and blankets to him after he competes at the track meet because he forgot to bring them.
Of course mothers of girls do the same thing, but there’s one difference: Mothers of boys get picked on as we do it.
Nothing serious, mind you, and it’s mostly good natured. But I have one son who loved to hold my hair when he was a baby. He would sneak in a grab as an adolescent and to this day he’ll reach around the front seat and give it a pull. All for the sake of keeping me just a tad bit irritated.
They really like giving me a hard time about my age. This started after I turned 40 and although it hasn’t really ever let up, it hasn’t picked up steam.
I suspect this is because they’re respectful of me and know that the things they used to give me a hard time about have become true. I do have gray hair, wrinkles, and Lord knows I have aches and pains.
My memory is certainly something fun to poke at. To the tune of “You already told me this about five times” and “Why didn’t you tell me that?! No one ever tells me anything.”
And when I forget what I was saying mid-sentence, all four of them will chant in unison, “Old, old, old!”
Girls don’t do that to their mamas, I base this knowledge, in part, on my beautiful daughter-in-law, Stephanie who can’t help but chuckle a little, but never joins in on the picking.
Lately they’ve been using the millennial versus boomer concept to get under my skin. Now, keep in mind that I have done everything for these sons of ours for lo these many years.
When they were at home, I did all of the laundry (I didn’t want them going to school looking like a disheveled mess), did the bulk of the cooking, and during a graduation ceremony, the class president announced that Mrs. Clinch did all of Vernon’s homework since the sixth grade.
Of course that wasn’t exactly true. Lord knows I hadn’t been able to help him do math since he was in the fourth.
Just yesterday our Huey called and asked me some questions about selling a truck for a buddy. “What all do I need?” he asked.
“Well,” I replied, “you’ll need the title and will be responsible for filling out the odometer section, a bill of sale and a Tax and Tire Statement.”
“I also need to get my vehicle licensed for the state of Colorado. Do you have the title?”
“Yes,” I responded. “Do you want me to scan it into an email for you?”
Then Huey chuckled a bit before he said, “That’s the thing with you boomers. You’re always wanting to fax and scan stuff into an email. We millennials have never even heard of that.”
“That, my young man,” I said without missing a beat, “is because you’ve always had us boomers around to do it all for you.”
