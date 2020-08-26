When we lived in town, we promised those four sons of ours that if we ever moved to the country, we would get them that puppy they so longed for.
A few years later, we built our dream house nestled in the hills where those four sons of ours could hit dirt clods into the trees with their golf clubs, roll walnuts down the hills and, thanks to the stadium lights that their dad put up on the front yard, play football until the wee hours.
And with nary a neighbor to call and complain about it.
Then we got them the puppy. A beautiful black lab puppy, and they named him Doc — short for the Doctor of Love.
Doc was a smart one too. He potty trained easily, didn’t tear up our shoes and never once sported our underwear for a hat in front of our guests.
Best yet, we told him to stay off of the couches and the recliners, and he did it.
When he passed away several years ago, the agony of it tore my heart out and I swore I’d never get another dog.
But as any animal lover will tell you, that promise is rarely kept, so we got Sadie and all I could say for those first few months with her was, “Lord have mercy!”
Sadie is a yellow lab with beautiful eyes and, just like Doc, a sweet gentle soul.
What Sadie didn’t have in common with Doc was his ability to refrain from going where’er he pleased, tearing up our shoes, and parading our underwear upon his head for the whole world to see.
At first I was adamant that Sadie not sit on the couches. I forbid her to curl up on the recliners and scolded her when she even thought of going near my mother’s Victorian couch.
But you see, three of those four sons of ours were home for the summer, and were not on board with my “No dogs on the couch!” rule.
I could have pulled rank, I realize that. It would not have been the first time that I firmly planted a fist on my hip, made a face angry enough to make Dirty Harry back down and run a household so sternly that those young men would have packed up their gear and headed back to their campus homes.
But who wants that?! Besides, looking at them with that darling little puppy warmed the cockles of my heart. Especially so soon after losing Doc.
So there I was, two months later with an empty nest and a destructive puppy who only calmed down when she was with me on the couch.
Well, folks, we are on the brink of a new chapter and it pains me to say it. Yet, we are looking for a new couch for the family room and I have to be honest with you, I’m just not thinking that our girl needs to be on it.
She has her dog beds, which she enjoys, and she has her favorite rug in the foyer and that being said, I’ve convinced myself that it won’t be dog abuse if she can no longer shed her fur on the nice set in the great room.
I’ve been pondering it for a while and a couple of days ago I voiced it to my Pat.
“You’ll never be able to do it,” he said in reply without so much as looking over his newspaper.
“I tough-loved those four sons of ours into fine young men,” I responded. “This will be a piece of cake.”
“Ummm-hmmm,” was his only response.
“Yeah, right!” our Lawrence said during a Facetime call last night. “Like you could make that little baby of yours stay off of the couch.”
Well folks the future is looming on the horizon and we’re not certain what the future holds. Yet I’ll tell you this, I’m going to do my all out best to protect the new couch.
Should I fail, it will only be another 15 years until we get a new one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.