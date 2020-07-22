One thing about me is that I always lock the doors.
It doesn’t matter if I’m leaving the family sedan at the airport for a week, or making a mad dash into a convenience store. I’ll secure the property as if it was housing the Holy Grail.
I’ve been ripped off enough in my day to know better than to leave any premises unsecured.
Oh, sure, it was just the one time and they had to break the car window to get in and steal my cassette tape/stereo, but I was still traumatized.
“You would lock an empty room,” my family has often said to me. And I plead guilty.
The nice thing about our current vehicle is that if you hit the lock button and the key fob is still inside the car, it won’t lock. No sir, instead it will give you a cute little honk, imply that you’re an airhead and wait for you to get the fob and do the right thing.
That’s the premise of the situation and it’s sticking to it.
We’ve had our Durango for five years and the fob sensing system has never failed. Therefore, you can imagine my chagrin last weekend when my husband, Pat, our son Vernon and I were leaving mass and the car wouldn’t unlock.
Normally, I just touch the door handle and it senses the fob that is hidden somewhere deep in the bowels of my disorganized purse and wah-lah! The door unlocks.
“Well,” I said to no one in particular, “what’s that about?”
I began to rummage the purse, and then in the ways of my mother, turned it onto its side, gave it a shake and rummaged it some more.
“Are you sure the fob is even in there?” asked Vernon, our eldest and wise-cracking son.
“We wouldn’t have been able to start the car and drive to church if it wasn’t in there,” I replied.
“Maybe the fob was on the counter and it read it from there,” suggested my Pat.
“It doesn’t work like that,” I retorted.
I dumped my purse out on the hood of the car while listening to my family of men ridicule me for carrying no less than four tubes of lipstick, two vessels of hand lotion and enough spare change to end the nationwide coin shortage.
I had anything and everything in there needed to survive the pandemic. Everything except the key fob that we needed to start the car.
“It must be locked inside the car,” suggested Vernon.
“It can’t be,” I replied. “The car is designed so that it won’t lock if the keys are inside.”
So there we were, standing in our church clothes on a hot and sunny Sunday, looking through the windows to see if we could see the keys.
After we called the locksmith, we began to back track to see whose fault it was that we were in such a predicament.
It was Vernon who had taken the fob from me and my purse the night before so that he could walk to the car with the groceries while I grabbed a pound of peppered turkey from the store. It was also Vernon who put said keys in the cup holder instead of giving them back to his mother.
Surely Pat had looked into the holder before placing his baseball hat over it before going to church and saw the fob, but it didn’t register. And when I asked him to hit the lock button, he did so compliantly.
As we waited for the locksmith to come and set us free, we debated all of these things ad nauseum.
They tried to point the finger, they attempted to play the blame game, but at the end of the day, I feel that I won.
I might always feel the need to lock an empty shed — but at least I first check to make sure the keys aren’t in there.
