CNPPID biologist to be part of state water task force

HOLDREGE — Dave Zorn, senior biologist for The Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District, was named as one of several appointees to Nebraska’s Riparian Vegetation Management Task Force. Members of the task force were announced on Tuesday by Gov. Pete Ricketts, according to a press release from CNPPID.

Zorn, who is based in Gothenburg, has been with CNPPID since 2016. His duties include administration of habitat management, biological monitoring and research programs.

“The task force was re-created in statute in 2016 to bring multiple partners and stakeholders together to address the concern of invasive plants obstructing Nebraska’s river basins,” the press release said. “The task force grew out of legislation signed into law in 2007, part of comprehensive water legislation that included riparian vegetation management activities originally included in a bill introduced by then Senator Tom Carlson of Holdrege.”

The task force’s objective is to improve the conveyance of water throughout Nebraska’s rivers and streams. The original legislation created a grant program for management of riparian vegetation and stated the Legislature’s intent to appropriate $2 million annually for this purpose. The law had a sunset date of June 30, 2009, but members of the Nebraska Weed Control Association and Weed Management Areas continued to work on Nebraska’s riparian areas with limited funding until 2016 when legislation was passed to allow the task force to continue its efforts to help Nebraska meet its water needs.