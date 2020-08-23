SEWARD — Colby Duvel of Max was among honored graduating seniors who achieved outstanding academic accomplishments during their college career at Concordia University at the university’s annual academic honors reception Aug. 1.
Every year, each academic department may give two or more awards, depending on the size of the department and the number of students in the program. Each department establishes its own criteria for determining award recipients, but the criteria must, at minimum, consider the student’s grade point average, level of service to the department and level of service to Concordia.
“We are pleased and proud to honor these students for their accomplishments and as representatives of an outstanding student body,” said Dr. Tim Preuss, Concordia provost. “These students have added significantly to our academic community and have been a blessing both to the faculty with whom they have studied and the students with whom they have learned.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.