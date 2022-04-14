‘Come From Away’ coming to Lied Center

LINCOLN — The Lied Center for Performing Arts has announced the national tour of “Come From Away,” a Broadway musical about the true story of the small town that welcomed the world, will make its Lincoln debut at the Lied Center for a limited engagement.

“Come From Away” tells the true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night and gratitude grew into enduring friendships.

“Come From Away” will be at the Lied Center for seven performances from April 27 to May 1. Tickets are available now at liedcenter.org, by phone at 402-472-4747, and at the Lied Center box office, 301 N. 12th St. in Lincoln.