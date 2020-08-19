For many people with disabilities who are also experiencing homelessness or near homelessness, accessing the right resources that can help them obtain SSI/SSDI is a struggle, which is why the Social Security Administration has programs designed to help individuals access the resources they need, according to a press release from Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska.
The SSI/SSDI Outreach, Access, and Recovery program helps individuals who have a disability and who are also experiencing homelessness or near homelessness obtain SSI/SSDI. Supported by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration and provided through Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska, this program covers 23 counties in the southwest region of Nebraska, including Arthur, Buffalo, Chase, Dawson, Dundy, Franklin, Frontier, Furnas, Gosper, Grant, Harlan, Hayes, Hitchcock, Hooker, Kearney, Keith, Lincoln, Logan, McPherson, Perkins, Phelps, Red Willow and Thomas counties.
The SOAR program can help organize all the required documents that are needed for a successful SSI/SSDI application or appeal, making the process of applying that much easier for you or your loved one. The SOAR advocate works closely with program participants, striving to help the participant become eligible for SSI or SSDI.
In order to be eligible for Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska’s SOAR Program, participants must be homeless or near homeless and also have a mental illness. Those interested in SOAR resources can call Brenda Woemmer at 308-865-5675 ext. 105 or email her at soar@mnca.net.
