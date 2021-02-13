Community Connections prescription drug collection to resume

After a three-month hiatus, the Prescription Drug Collection will recommence from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Platte River Mall. All volunteers will be practicing social distancing as well as wearing gloves and masks so as to continue to follow COVID-19 precautions.

“We are excited to be able to continue hosting this resource for the community,” Community Connections said in a press release. “We will continue to adhere to CDC guidelines for future collections for as long as necessary.

The group has been assessing whether or not to cancel collections based on the COVID-19 risk dial provided by the West Central District Health Department. So long as the dial remains out of the severe red zone, the Prescription Drug Collections will continue. If that dial returns to the red zone in the coming days the collection will be canceled.

The group accepts all expired or unused medications, both pill and liquid medications, at the collection. For the safety of volunteers, they do not accept any type of needles.

If you have any questions regarding our Prescription Drug Collection, call 308-696-3358.