Concordia students debut work at recital

SEWARD — Olivia Leising of Arapahoe participated in Concordia University’s spring 2022 Composers Recital at St. John Lutheran Church in Seward.
Included in the program were premiere performances of pieces written by 10 Concordia student composers, comprising a variety of music written for vocals, piano, winds and strings.
“Developing one’s own creativity is an important part in the development of a musician. By creating works of their own, students discovered a lot about their own musical personality and had the opportunity to experiment with new forms and ideas,” said Jeffrey Blersch, professor of music. “The final step in the creative process is hearing these works, which the students have heard in their head for many months, come to life and be performed.”
The music is listed by program order, with the composer first, followed by the performers:
» “Passion,” composed and performed by Thomas Schulteis, sophomore, Parker, Colorado, organ.
» “A Love Ballad Without a Name,” composed by Nathan Pennington, junior, Lincoln. Jonathan Landrey, junior, Seward, baritone. Nathan Pennington, piano.
» “A Chorale for Friends,” composed by Bethany Zeckzer, senior, New Haven, Indiana. Isaac Weander, sophomore, Norfolk, alto saxophone, Nathan Birtell, junior, Holdrege, tenor saxophone. Logan Walgate, freshman, St. Charles, Missouri, baritone saxophone.
» “The Mountains,” composed by Nathan Leonard, senior, Wichita, Kansas. Hannah Eatherton, junior, Sheboygan, Wisconsin, cello. Nathan Pennington, piano.
» “In The Very Midst of Life,” composed by Renata Peperkorn, junior, Rocklin, California. Makenna Clovis, junior, Albuquerque, New Mexico, soprano. Olivia Leising, junior, Arapahoe, soprano. Jill Bultemeier, senior, Texarkana, Texas, alto. Katie Benkendorf, junior, Cape Girardeau, Missouri, alto. Isaac Weander, tenor. Caleb Zeckzer, sophomore, New Haven, Indiana, tenor. Nathan Pennington, bass. Jonathan Landrey, bass. Renata Peperkorn, piano.
» “Three Pieces for Clarinet and Piano,” composed by Calvin Rohde, sophomore, Reed City, Michigan. Caleb Zeckzer, clarinet. Calvin Rohde, piano.
» “The Feast of Immortality,” composed by Ethan Gillespie, freshman, Random Lake, Wisconsin. Kirsten Horne, freshman, Canton, Kansas, soprano. Brianna Bianco, freshman, Loveland, Colorado, alto. Benjamin Brenckle, sophomore, Kewaksum, Wisconsin, tenor. Ryan Edinger, freshman, Wentzville, Missouri, bass. Ethan Gillespie, piano. Rebekah Eatherton, junior, Sheboygan, Wisconsin, flute. Thomas Schulteis, sophomore, Parker, Colorado, conductor.
» “Wondrous Love,” composed and performed by Ryan Edinger, organ.
» “God’s Grandeur,” text by Gerard Manley Hopkins. Composed by Katie Benkendorf. Renata Peperkorn, soprano. Olivia Leising, soprano. Jill Bultemeier, alto. Katie Benkendorf, alto. Isaac Weander, tenor. Caleb Zeckzer, tenor. Nathan Pennington, bass. James Gramzow, senior, Royal Oak, Michigan, bass.
» “Into the Stratosphere,” composed by Kendra Johnson, senior, Council Bluffs, Iowa. Bella Schmid, freshman, Rockford, Illinois, clarinet. Caleb Zeckzer, clarinet. Kendra Johnson, clarinet. Katheryn Rice, freshman, Bellevue, clarinet.