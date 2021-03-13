Conservation Nebraska to host Zoom on climate change

Conservation Nebraska is inviting people to a Zoom webinar focused on “Older Adults, Climate Change and Environmental Equity,” according to a press release from the organization.

The Zoom meeting will be at 1 p.m. Central time on March 23.

Climate change and environmental health issues impact people of all ages. Dr. David E. Corbin, an emeritus professor of health education/public health and gerontology at the University of Nebraska Omaha, will discuss the many ways that older adults are vulnerable and affected by climate change, inequities that exist and how we can all get involved with conservation issues in Nebraska.

This program is free and open to the public.

“It is of special interest to those who care about Nebraska’s environment and those who work in the public health and aging fields,” the press release said. “There will be time for questions and answers.”

To register in advance for the webinar, visit us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_uDau3G6XRVW5IEhL2OSJ9Q.