COZAD — The Wilson Public Library in Cozad, 910 Meridian Ave., will host various activities and programs for young children, according to press releases.
Starting Sept. 8, children in pre-K through second grade can participate in a “storytime to go” program. Every two weeks, a display of books corresponding to a specific theme will be present in the library, and a grab and go craft will be given to patrons as they check out books from the display. No registration required. Upcoming Storytime to Go themes include: Sept. 8-18 — Moose, Sept. 21-Oct. 2 — Dinosaurs, Oct. 5-16 — Owls and Oct. 19-30 — Spiders/Halloween.
The library is also offering a “1000 Books Before Kindergarten” program to help parents prepare their children for school. Studies show that children who are read to at an early age are more successful in school. The goal is to read 1,000 books before entering kindergarten. At one book a day, that’s 365 books in a year, 730 books in two years, and 1,095 books in three years. The library also offers a “1000 Books Before Middle School” program and “1000 Books Before Graduation.”
Participants will receive a special canvas tote book bag for the program, as well as a reading log upon registration. Stop by the front desk or call 308-784-2019 for more information or to register.
The library will also host an Outdoor Storybook Walk from Sept. 14 through Sept. 20 outside the library. Participants should start north door of the library, where the book cover to “Looking for a Moose” by Phyllis Root is located. Then, participants can follow the book pages along the west side of the library to read the story. The last pages are located at the back of the library under the arch. Participants are invited to take a picture next to what they find at the arch and share the photo to Instagram or Facebook with the tag #WPLmoose.
