Custer Co. 4-H announces speaking contest results

The Custer County 4-H Public Speaking Contest was Monday at the 4-H Building in Broken Bow. There were 12 entries in six divisions from Custer County 4-H youth

Award donors for the contest included Tom and Mary Langrud, Cindy Pearson in Memory of Bill Pearson, Fowler Haymoving, Arnold Rotary and the Nebraska Rural Radio Network.

The top individuals in the intermediate and senior speech and PSA divisions will represent Custer County at the State 4-H Public Speaking Contest. The state contest is scheduled for June 24 in Lincoln.

Here are the results of the contest:

Novice speech division

» First place, Elizabeth Phelps, purple ribbon and gold medal.

» Second place, Lucy Martin, blue ribbon and silver medal.

» Third place, Brinley Bachman, blue ribbon and bronze medal.

Junior speech division

» First place, Kennedy Eggleston, purple ribbon and gold medal.

Intermediate speech division

» First place, Maysa Jones, purple ribbon and gold medal.

» Second place, Lillian Gregoski, blue ribbon and silver medal.

» Third place, Nicole McCaslin, blue ribbon and bronze medal.

» Fourth place, Ryan McCaslin, red ribbon.

Senior speech division

» First place, Aubree Stutzman, blue ribbon and gold medal.

Intermediate PSA division

» First place, Mayas Jones, blue ribbon and gold medal.

Senior speech division

» First place, Alex Berghorst, purple ribbon and gold medal.

» Second place, Mahaya Jones, blue ribbon and silver medal.