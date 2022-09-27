Custer County kicks off Food 4 Youth Challenge

Adams Land and Cattle is organizing its fourth annual Food 4 Youth challenge.

Adams is partnering with local businesses and surrounding schools to assist with backpack programs, which provide food and other needed items to send home with students. The backpack program is a great asset to many students who may not know when their next meal will be, Adams Land and Cattle said in a press release.

In addition to supporting the backpack programs, the Food 4 Youth Challenge will also be working to fill the shelves of our local food pantries.

“Last year, through the help of the community and 37 businesses and organizations, we were able to donate over $6,800 and 5,632 food items to Custer County backpack programs and food pantries, which provide food and other needed items for area families,” said Liz Babcock, director of communications at Adams. “We hope that we can surpass those numbers to help ensure our local youth have nutritious meals at the end of each day.”

The challenge will run from Oct. 3 to Oct. 19 and donations may be dropped off at any of the participating businesses.

Checks can also be made to Custer County Foundation, specifying the “Food 4 Youth” fund. Donations will be evenly distributed between the schools and programs.

For food donations, the schools have asked for items that can be easily prepared by children. Examples include canned items (ravioli, soup, vegetables, fruit, etc.), boxed foods (macaroni, pasta, cereal, hamburger helper, jello, snack bars, pop-tarts, fruit snacks, etc.) and peanut butter. Gift cards to local grocery stores will also be accepted.

For information, contact Babcock at Adams Land & Cattle, 308-870-2027 or elizabethb@adamslandandcattle.com.