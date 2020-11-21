DAR awards Flag Certificate

Char Swalberg, left, received a Flag Certificate from Sioux Lookout Chaplain Kellie Mercer. The Sioux Lookout Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution Flag Certificate for the work Swalberg and her small team did by placing American flags in a field near the Platte River Mall for Memorial Day weekend. The group placed 12,325 flags to represent veterans buried at Fort McPherson National Cemetery. The cemetery had to cancel its yearly Memorial Day program because of the pandemic. Prior to COVID-19, Sioux Lookout participated in a wreath laying during that program each year, so the members were pleased to award Swalberg for her team’s efforts to honor veterans.