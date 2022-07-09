Dawson County 4-H'ers take top spots at horse show

KEARNEY — Dawson County’s contingent to the district 4-H horse show in Kearney was 10 4-H’ers, but all were successful in qualifying for the state competition and were able to bring home trophies.

The biggest winner was Piper McCarter of Overton, who competed in the elementary and junior divisions at Kearney and took champion trophies in hunter seat equitation, barrels and poles and added a reserve championship in hunter under saddle.

Also at the Kearney district 4-H horse show, Helene Keiser of Gothenburg captured the champion trophies in barrels and poles in the senior division. Anabella Tufford of Lexington received the champion trophy in the junior western pleasure class. Taylor Kramer of Oconto received the reserve champion trophy in junior poles. Lastly, Parker Tufford of Lexington received the champion trophies in both the elementary western pleasure and elementary western horsemanship.

Complete results for Dawson County youth are below. 4-H’ers must earn a purple or blue to qualify to compete at the State 4-H Horse Expo in Grand Island:

Senior division

Hunter under saddle

Purple: Sarah Treffer of Cozad.

Hunter seat equitation

Purple: Sarah Treffer of Cozad.

Western pleasure horses

Purple: Helene Keiser of Gothenburg.

Blue: Greg Treffer of Cozad; Breckyn Gibbens of Gothenburg.

Western horsemanship

Purple: Helene Keiser of Gothenburg; Greg Treffer and Sarah Treffer of Cozad.

Blue: Breckyn Gibbens of Gothenburg.

Ranch pleasure

Red: Breckyn Gibbens of Gothenburg.

Pole bending

Purple: Helene Keiser of Gothenburg.

Blue: Breckyn Gibbens of Gothenburg.

Barrel racing

Purple: Helene Keiser of Gothenburg.

Blue: Breckyn Gibbens of Gothenburg.

Junior division

Hunter under saddle

Purple: Piper McCarter of Overton.

Blue: Taylor Kramer of Oconto.

Hunter seat equitation

Purple: Piper McCarter of Overton.

Red: Taylor Kramer of Oconto.

Western pleasure horses

Purple: Anabella Tufford of Lexington.

Blue: Taylor Kramer of Oconto.

Western horsemanship

Purple: Taylor Kramer of Oconto.

Red: Anabella Tufford and Madysen Wolfe of Lexington.

Ranch pleasure

Purple: Taylor Kramer of Oconto.

Blue: Madysen Wolfe of Lexington.

Pole bending

Blue: Taylor Kramer of Oconto.

Barrel racing

Blue: Taylor Kramer of Oconto.

Elementary division

Western pleasure horses

Purple: Parker Tufford of Lexington.

Red: Piper McCarter of Overton.

Western horsemanship

Purple: Parker Tufford of Lexington.

Blue: Piper McCarter of Overton.

Ranch pleasure

Purple: Piper McCarter of Overton.

Pole bending

Purple: Piper McCarter of Overton.

Barrel racing

Purple: Piper McCarter of Overton.