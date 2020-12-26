Deadline for annual severe weather poster contest is Feb. 11

Entries should be related to the theme of severe weather safety and will be judged on originality, effort and accuracy. All entries must be on 11-by-17 sheet of white paper with a one-inch border. Any medium can be used. Only one entry is allowed per pupil.

All entries must be received by the local emergency director or coordinator by Feb. 11, 2021. To find a list of directors and coordinators in your area, go to naem.us or nema.ne.gov.

Brandon Myers is the Lincoln County emergency management director. His office can be reached at 308-532-7383.

NEMA is encouraging teachers to also contact the local emergency management director to assist in the selection of the “top three” entries from their school. Teachers can also contact Laura Hintz, poster contest chairman at 402-288-5613.

The four winners and their parents will be invited to the State Capitol in March for the presentation of their awards from NAEM and NWS and be recognized by Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts.

For more information about the 2021 Severe Weather Poster Contest, contact Hintz at 402-288-5613 or knoxema@gpcom.net.