Deadline for annual severe weather poster contest is Feb. 11

The springtime severe weather season is approaching and that means it’s time for the annual 2021 Nebraska Severe Weather Awareness Poster Contest.
The contest, sponsored by Nebraska Association of Emergency Management, the National Weather Service the Nebraska National Guard and the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency, is part of the annual Severe Weather Awareness Week effort produced by emergency management directors and coordinators across Nebraska.
This year, the poster contest is open to all third grade students in Nebraska public and private schools as well as home-schooled third students, according to a press release from NEMA.
Teachers are encouraged to have students participate while teaching them about hazards of severe weather in Nebraska. While not specifically designed to promote tornado awareness, tornadoes are the most common theme chosen for posters. Lightning and flooding, which are also products of severe thunderstorms, are also good topic choices.
The first-place winner in the state contest wins a $125 gift card. The second-place winner receives a $100 gift card and the third-place winner receives a $75 gift card. The Nebraska Association of Emergency Management provides the first, second and third place gift card awards. The fourth place poster winner receives a $50 gift card sponsored by the National Weather Service.
Entries should be related to the theme of severe weather safety and will be judged on originality, effort and accuracy. All entries must be on 11-by-17 sheet of white paper with a one-inch border. Any medium can be used. Only one entry is allowed per pupil.
All entries must be received by the local emergency director or coordinator by Feb. 11, 2021. To find a list of directors and coordinators in your area, go to naem.us or nema.ne.gov.
Brandon Myers is the Lincoln County emergency management director. His office can be reached at 308-532-7383.
NEMA is encouraging teachers to also contact the local emergency management director to assist in the selection of the “top three” entries from their school. Teachers can also contact Laura Hintz, poster contest chairman at 402-288-5613.
The four winners and their parents will be invited to the State Capitol in March for the presentation of their awards from NAEM and NWS and be recognized by Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts.
For more information about the 2021 Severe Weather Poster Contest, contact Hintz at 402-288-5613 or knoxema@gpcom.net.