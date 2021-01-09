DHHS' Compass program aids families during pandemic

Through a CARES Act grant, a nonprofit organization was able to provide relief to roughly 150 families that were struggling with issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Between August and December, COMPASS Nebraska provided more than $250,000 in addressing both direct needs — that included homelessness, unemployment or food shortage — as well as strengthening its community support network with child welfare workers, school systems and churches throughout the organization’s service area.

COMPASS Nebraska covers 23 counties throughout central and southwest Nebraska.

Savannah Lyon, the director of engagement and promotions for COMPASS, said the organization initially requested $180,000 through the grant when the application was composed in June., with the majority of it targeted toward direct needs.

The organization received an additional $100,000 through the CARES Act in October and also received has contributions from the public through the year as well.

A tool that the organization uses to assist families is CarePortal. Under the system, child welfare workers report the needs of families and share them on the technology platform. An email is then sent out to area churches and community members who are registered with CarePortal and give those individuals an opportunity to meet the needs.