Diocese of Grand Island announces winners of pro-life contests

GRAND ISLAND — The Diocese of Grand Island has announced the winners of its annual pro-life essay contest.

This year’s essay rules were to prepare a “Dear Emma” letter. “Emma” is a close friend that has confided that she is facing an unplanned pregnancy. She is scared and doesn’t know what to do or to whom to turn. The students were to compose a letter to their friend, including everything they would want to tell her and title it “Dear Emma.”

Fifty students from across the diocese participated in the essay contest. First place winners in each grade level will advance to the state competition. The annual contest is sponsored by the Nebraska Catholic Conference.

The full list of winners is as follows:

Seventh grade

First place, Kenley Bogner, Grand Island Central Catholic.

Second place, Mason Vasquez, Grand Island Central Catholic.

Third place, Emily Coleman, St. Agnes Academy Alliance.

Eighth grade

First place, Catalina ChavezGonzalez, Grand Island Central Catholic.

Second place, Connor Haney, St. Leo’s.

Third place, Makenzie Clausen, St. Leo’s.

Ninth grade

First place, Braelyn Gifford, St. Pat’S High School.

Second place, Gabe Rief, Grand Island Central Catholic.

Third place, Jameson Rein, Grand Island Central Catholic.

10th grade

First place, Madeline Logue, Grand Island Central Catholic.

Second place, Allison Haney, Grand Island Central Catholic.

Third place (tie), Trista Tool, Prince of Peace Kearney.

Third place (tie), Alayna Niesen, St. Pat’s High School.

11th grade

First place, Gracie Woods, Grand Island Central Catholic.

Second place, Kajetan Hubl, Grand Island Central Catholic.

Third place, Mae Siegel, North Platte Catholic Schools.

The winning essays can be viewed at the Diocese of Grand Island Pro-Life Office website, gidiocese.org/pro-life.

The diocese has also announced the Culture of Life art contest winners. The winners are as follows:

Kindergarten

First place, Grace Leiphart, St. Luke’s Parish.

Second place (tie), Allie Brown, McDaid Elementary.

Second place (tie), Claire Wiesen, McDaid Elementary.

Third place, Gracie Matal, St. Mary’s Cathedral Grand Island.

First grade

First place, Avery Mosel, McDaid Elementary.

Second place, Lillian Ericksen, St. Mary’s, Mullen.

Third place, Rowan Friesell, Prince of Peace.

Second grade

First place, Arya Reformado, McDaid Elementary.

Second place, Grace Wiesen, McDaid Elementary North Platte.

Third place, Valeria Perez-Veliz, St. Mary’s Cathedral Grand Island.

Third grade

First place, Taffy Wang, McDaid Elementary.

Second place, Ruby Bernt, Spring Creek Homeschool St. Paul.

Third place, James Krondak, McDaid Elementary.

Fourth grade

First place, Jessa Curtis, St. Luke’s Parish.

Second place, Anyelin Nunez, St. Mary’s Cathedral.

Third place, Addie Bernt, Spring Creek Homeschool.

Fifth grade

First place, Samantha Bell, St. Luke’s Parish.

Second place, Ryker Atkins, McDaid Elementary.

Third place, Elizabeth Seafeldt, McDaid Elementary.

Sixth grade

First place, Jared Mack, Grand Island Central Catholic.

Second place, Abby Rempe, Grand Island Central Catholic.

Third place, Sara Stevens, St. Luke’s Parish.