Dress for the cold or be cold — or worse

If you listen to any advice on how to dress for the cold, you always hear that you need to dress in layers, but why? It is not just to bulk up a thicker layer of clothing between you and the cold, it is to create dead air space. Dead air space is pockets/voids of non-moving air. Keeping the air still and in one place allows it to maintain any heat that is associated with it. Moving air draws heat away from your body. Air trapped in place, in the layers of clothes you have on will warm up and in turn, keep you warm.

So, what type of clothing do you need to layer up with? In the survival training I’ve had I learn that cotton is a bad thing. No cotton should be touching your body in extremely cold weather environments. Use wool and synthetic fabrics. To stay warm while out hunting or fishing, I wear a thin polypropylene shirt and pants with a thicker wool layer over that.

On the outside you generally have your heaviest layer. A heavyweight coat and pants is needed. If your coat and pants are not water/wind proof, put on one more layer that is. If the air can’t get through, you won’t lose the heat in the dead air spaces you have close to your body.

Tennis shoes or clogs won’t cut it in this type of weather. You need heavy boots and layered socks. The same kind of materials you use on the upper part of your body needs to be on your feet.