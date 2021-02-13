Dress for the cold or be cold — or worse

Happy Valentine’s Day!
You have probably heard a lot of people talk about the weather we are having right now and how dangerous it can be, and they are right. We have a polar vortex bearing down on us with some of the coldest temperatures we’ve yet had this winter. Then there is more snow and ice as well. It is like a double whammy.
The National Weather Service has issued warnings and depending on wind speeds we might see wind chill factors around 50 degrees below zero. Frostbite and freezing of skin can occur in minutes. Freezing to death doesn’t take much longer.
If you are an outdoors person you probably have some decent winter gear. Waterfowlers, deer hunters and icefishing anglers know how to dress for cold weather.
I got to thinking seriously about this while I was fueling up at Love’s Truck Stop recently. A guy pulled up to the pump across from me and jumped out to start gassing up his vehicle. I was standing there in heavyweight pants, boots and a parka. It was 5 degrees below zero according to my pickup’s thermometer and that was warmed up from the 14 degrees below zero we had earlier that morning.
This other guy had on a set of long sleeve lightweight coveralls, cut off above the knees and a pair of Crocs clogs. I’m not sure what kind of a fashion statement that was? As soon as the gas started flowing, he sprinted across the parking lot and into the store.
I took the opportunity to glance inside the vehicle and see if he had any other heavier winter clothing with him. All I noticed was a small blanket under the rear hatchback. The vehicle carried Adams County plates and had a Hastings dealership sticker on it so I surmised he was at least a couple hours from home.
I glanced toward the store and noticed him standing at the window. As soon as the pump handle clicked off he sprinted out, put the pump handle back in place, put the gas cap on, jumped in the vehicle and roared off. I couldn’t help but think that if he had any kind of problem as he traveled that he might end up being a statistic. I hope he made it to wherever he was going OK.
Most people dress for getting to and from a warm building to their car. They figure that once they get going the vehicle will be warm and they won’t have a problem. But what if something unplanned happened?
Did you hear about the 125-vehicle pile up they had this week on Interstate 35 near Fort Worth, Texas? The road was icy and no one could stop. Icy roads never happen here — right? And what if this type of wreck happened along I-80 near Lodgepole or Sunol and the vehicle mentioned above from Adams County was in the middle of it? He didn’t run off the road and get stuck, he’s trapped in the middle of the multi-car pile up and not only can he not get out of his car, but it is damaged to the point that he can’t run the engine and generate any heat. It took rescue personnel up to two hours to extricate some people in the Fort Worth wreck. You could very easily freeze to death in your vehicle if you weren’t properly dressed.
If you listen to any advice on how to dress for the cold, you always hear that you need to dress in layers, but why? It is not just to bulk up a thicker layer of clothing between you and the cold, it is to create dead air space. Dead air space is pockets/voids of non-moving air. Keeping the air still and in one place allows it to maintain any heat that is associated with it. Moving air draws heat away from your body. Air trapped in place, in the layers of clothes you have on will warm up and in turn, keep you warm.
So, what type of clothing do you need to layer up with? In the survival training I’ve had I learn that cotton is a bad thing. No cotton should be touching your body in extremely cold weather environments. Use wool and synthetic fabrics. To stay warm while out hunting or fishing, I wear a thin polypropylene shirt and pants with a thicker wool layer over that.
On the outside you generally have your heaviest layer. A heavyweight coat and pants is needed. If your coat and pants are not water/wind proof, put on one more layer that is. If the air can’t get through, you won’t lose the heat in the dead air spaces you have close to your body.
Tennis shoes or clogs won’t cut it in this type of weather. You need heavy boots and layered socks. The same kind of materials you use on the upper part of your body needs to be on your feet.
A lot of times, I will have layered socks and my heavy leather boots, but I will add some kind of waterproof overshoe. One of my favorite over boots is made by a company called NEOS. I believe I can add 25 to 30 degrees to my ability to withstand cold with a set of these uninsulated over boots because I create more dead air space around my feet. If it gets really cold and I’m out in the cold for hours while hunting or fishing, I’ll wear a pair of Sorel mukluks I have that are rated to 100 degrees below zero. I’ve never had cold feet with these on.
Next you have to protect your hands. You can layer up with thin layer of wool or polypropylene gloves, but the final layer should be well-insulated mittens. Just look at the Inuit and Sami peoples of arctic climates. You don’t see them wearing finger style gloves — they have heavy mittens for a reason.
Physiologists say you can lose 75% to 80% of your body heat through the top of you head, so a good wool stocking cap and something to cover you face helps a lot.
And if you want a bit of extra insurance, get some hand and foot warmers, the kind that you remove from the package, shake and start an exothermic reaction. Put these warmers between the first and second layer of your clothing, not directly against your skin.
Have fun in the outdoors, but be safe and well prepared in the cold.