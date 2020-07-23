The Elsie/Madrid Blood Drive will be hosted Friday at the Elsie Methodist Church from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. MT. Lunch will be available. Due to COVID-19 all staff, volunteers and donors will be required to wear a mask. You may wear your own or one will be provided to you. Extra sanitation practices will occur, so please allow for the possibility of extra donation time. All successful donations will also be tested for COVID-19 antibodies. To make an appointment call Michele at 308-228-2318. Donors can also visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass to help reduce the time they will spend at the blood drive.
Contests & Events
17th Annual Reader's Choice Awards! Enter your vote for the Best of the Best. Voting ends August 24th, 2020.
Do you have a question for our local law enforcement? Submit your question today and keep a look out for our new column Ask A Cop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.