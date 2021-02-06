Elsie/Madrid hosting blood drive Friday

The Elsie/Madrid Community blood drive will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. MT Friday at the Elsie Methodist Church, 404 Madrid St.

Donors will be required to wear a mask. You may wear your own or one will be provided to you. All successful donations will also be tested for COVID-19 antibodies. To make an appointment call Michele at 308-228-2318 or visit redcrossblood.org.