Enders SRA fire excercise set for April 3
LINCOLN — A prescribed fire exercise is scheduled for April 3 at Enders Reservoir State Recreation Area in Chase County.

Portions of the SRA will be closed temporarily to public access during the exercise.

The Imperial Volunteer Fire Department is conducting the training, along with other area volunteer fire departments, Nebraska State Fire Marshall’s Training Division, Nebraska State Forest Service and Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. Other departments also will assist and train.

The objectives are to reduce the wildfire potential on the SRA, lessen the risk of wildfire to the town of Enders, train local fire departments and Game and Parks staff, and control eastern red cedar and invasive species.

