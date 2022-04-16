Enrollment open for special Conservation Reserve Program

LINCOLN — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is encouraging producers and landowners to enroll in the Grassland Conservation Reserve Program through May 13. Grassland CRP provides an opportunity for farmers, ranchers and agricultural landowners to keep land in agricultural production and supplement their income while improving their soils and permanent grass cover.

USDA’s Farm Service Agency provides participants with annual rental payments and cost-share assistance. The annual rental rate varies by county with a national minimum rental rate of $13 per acre for this signup. Contract duration is 10 or 15 years.

Because Grassland CRP supports not only grazing operations but also biodiversity and conserving environmentally sensitive land such as that prone to wind erosion, FSA created two national priority zones in 2021: the Greater Yellowstone Migration Corridor and Dust Bowl Zone. As part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s focus on conservation in important wildlife corridors and key seasonal ranges, for this year’s signup, FSA is expanding the Greater Yellowstone Wildlife Migration Corridor Priority Zone to include seven additional counties across Montana, Wyoming and Utah, to help protect the big-game animal migration corridor associated with Wyoming elk, mule deer and antelope.

“Over the past year, we have continued to make improvements to Grassland CRP to improve its effectiveness and help local communities meet their conservation goals, including preserving critical wildlife habitat. The addition of seven counties to the Greater Yellowstone Wildlife Migration Corridor Priority Zone will help us do just that,” said John Berge, FSA state executive director in Nebraska.

Offers within one of these national priority zones will receive an additional 15 ranking points and $5 per acre if at least 50% of the offer is located in the zone.

Alongside Grassland CRP, producers and landowners can also enroll acres in Continuous CRP under the ongoing sign up, which includes projects available through the Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program and State Acres for Wildlife Enhancement. Nebraska has the Platte-Republican Resources Area CREP and the Migratory Birds, Butterflies and Pollinators SAFE, both of which currently are open for enrollment.

Additionally, USDA is working to broaden the scope and reach of Grassland CRP by leveraging the Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program to engage historically underserved communities. CREP is a partnership program that enables states, Tribal governments, non-profit, and private entities to partner with FSA to implement CRP practices and address high priority conservation and environmental objectives. Interested entities are encouraged to contact FSA.

Landowners and producers interested in Grassland CRP should contact their local USDA Service Center before the May 13 deadline. For more information, go to fsa.usda.gov/crp.