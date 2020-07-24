NP Municipal Band to perform 7:30 p.m. Friday
The North Platte Municipal Band will present another summer concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Cody Park picnic shelter.
The free concert will include marches, selections from a Broadway musical and a special number just for the kids.
Concert attendees are reminded that, due to social distancing rules, no audience members are allowed in the picnic shelter. Plan on bringing lawn chairs or sitting at one of the picnic tables spaced out near the shelter, and remember to bring hand sanitizer and bug spray.
Geral John Pinault releases new songbooks
Geral John Pinault of North Platte has released two new guitar songbooks of pop-country Christian and love songs.
In a press release, Pinault said he has published 71 songbooks and 67 poetry books on amazon.com, including the two new releases.
Each song is printed with chords for right-handed and left-handed guitar players, according to the press release.
Pinault said he plans to perform in North Platte later this summer and fall.
