ESU offering early childhood screenings
Local school districts in cooperation with ESU 16 are sponsoring an opportunity for parents of preschool children to participate in Child Find Screenings. This fall screening will be made available in each school district at the request of parents, according to a press release from ESU 16.

Child Find is a screening program for preschool children between the ages of birth and 5. Professionals will be available to answer questions from parents regarding the preschool child’s speech and language development, motor development, social/emotional development, hearing and learning skills. Parents who suspect that their child may need special help in these areas are encouraged to call their school district. The local school district will arrange for evaluation in cooperation with ESU 16. Evaluation will be done at a time and place convenient for the family.

Children between the ages of 5 and 21 who reside in Arthur, Grant, Hooker, Keith, Lincoln, Logan, McPherson, Perkins and Thomas counties may be referred to the school’s Student Assistance Team. The Student Assistance Team provides suggestions for accommodation/modification. This referral may result in an evaluation for special help. Parents should contact their local school district to requst a referral.

More information is available from local school districts or from the Educational Service Unit 16 office at 308-284-8481.

