Event to recognize Sexual Assault Awareness Month in North Platte

Several organizations across North Platte are teaming together for an event to recognize Sexual Assault Awareness Month in April.

The community awareness event, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 27 at the First Chirstian Church, 220 N. Vine St., will have resources available to the public inside the west door of the church. There will also be drawings for prizes and food trucks from Prokops’ Smokin’ BBQ, LA Pachanga, Bunkhouse Creations and Double Dips.