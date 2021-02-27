Experts: Always use appropriate personal protective equipment

“Right now, with so many respiratory PPE supplies dedicated to health care providers, as they should be, many folks wonder where they can find quality respirators to protect themselves,” Ellen Duysen, MPH, community outreach specialist at the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s Central States Center for Agricultural Safety and Health, said. “Although it may be more costly right now, this PPE is available. Cloth masks and surgical masks are not going to protect you from dust and mold spore hazards on the farm. You need to wear respirators approved by the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health in order to avoid respiratory health issues.”