Experts: Always use appropriate personal protective equipment

Nearly every day, farmers may be exposed to elements that pose a hazard to lung and respiratory health. Whether the exposure is frequent or occasional, the health risk can be significant.
Symptoms that indicate dust and/or mold spores may have been inhaled ranged from stuffy or runny nose and nagging cough to illness that includes chronic coughing, shortness of breath, fever, aches and pains, and loss of appetite. Long term exposure to dusts and molds can cause respiratory disease.
Anyone who comes in contact with hay, grain, hogs, cattle, poultry, mold or grain dust, woodworking, nuisance odors, resins, solvents, gases, etc. must protect their lungs and respiratory system by using the proper respiratory Personal Protective Equipment. Depending on the type of exposure, equipment may include disposable filtering face pieces, reusable half full-face respirators, powered air purifying respirators or for hazardous exposures a self-contained breathing apparatus, according to a press release from the Central States Center for Agricultural Safety and Health at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.
Agricultural dust is a hazard in itself. However, mold spores — so tiny that as many as 250,000 spores can fit on the head of a pin — attach themselves to airborne dust particles, which farmers will unknowingly inhale, unless they’re using appropriate respiratory PPE.
“Right now, with so many respiratory PPE supplies dedicated to health care providers, as they should be, many folks wonder where they can find quality respirators to protect themselves,” Ellen Duysen, MPH, community outreach specialist at the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s Central States Center for Agricultural Safety and Health, said. “Although it may be more costly right now, this PPE is available. Cloth masks and surgical masks are not going to protect you from dust and mold spore hazards on the farm. You need to wear respirators approved by the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health in order to avoid respiratory health issues.”
In a recent CS-CASH survey of farmers and ranchers in seven Midwestern states, 26.2% of all respondents indicated they had a respiratory disease.