Extension hosting economic ag webinar
LINCOLN — A webinar scheduled for noon on Thursday will present the findings of a new University of Nebraska-Lincoln study on the impact of the Nebraska agricultural production complex, to be released on the same day.

Agriculture is a pillar of the Nebraska economy, with the state’s total net farm income accounting for a little over 5% of total personal income, on average. This ranks Nebraska third-highest of the 50 states — and highest for any state with a population over 1 million, according to a press release.

This study is a joint collaborative effort of the Department of Agricultural Economics and the Bureau of Business Research within the Department of Economics

The webinar will be led by Brad Lubben, associate professor and extension policy specialist in the Department of Agricultural Economics, and Eric Thompson, Karl H. Nelson Assoicate Professor of Economics and director of the Bureau of Business Research. Registration for the webinar is free and can be completed at farm.unl.edu/webinars.

