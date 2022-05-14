Extension hosting three ruminants workshops June 7-9

South Dakota State University Extension, Kansas State research and Extension and Nebraska Extension will host a series of “Diversifying with Small Ruminants” workshops June 7 in Salina, Kansas; June 8 in O’Neill; and June 9 in Chamberlain, South Dakota. The program will go from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and lunch will be provided.

All producers are encouraged to attend whether they already own sheep or are considering including them in their operation. The program is primarily sheep centered, but anyone with an interest in goats is also welcome. Topics will include multi-species grazing, general sheep production conversations, nutrition of cattle versus sheep and marketing products. Additionally, local experienced producers from each state will be answering questions in a roundtable discussion.