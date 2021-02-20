Extension offering 'Garden in a Bucket' program for those interested in vegetable gardening

David Lott, a Nebraska Extension horticulture educator based in North Platte is hosting a “Garden in the Bucket” program for people new to vegetable gardening.

“Garden in a Bucket” is a packaged program that includes a five-gallon bucket, prepared soil, fertilizer, handouts, hands-on growing demonstration, technical assistance by Lott and vegetable plant material. This program takes the guesswork out of choosing the supplies for the garden, helping make gardening easier to get started and sustain.

“Refill Kits” are also available with the same package without the five-gallon bucket and the soil. Prospective gardeners will get to choose between crop options for the program, including leaf lettuce, carrots/radishes, patio tomatoes, jalapeno peppers and patio cucumbers. Participants can reserve a maximum of five “Garden in a Bucket” and “Refill Kits” through the registration process.

One of the main features of the program is the instruction on how to plant and care for the gardens over the entire gardening season. Classes will be taught online, and in-person when allowed in accordance with local COVID-19 protocols during the gardening season. Program participants are welcome and encouraged to contact Lott with gardening question anytime during the gardening season to support gardeners to have success with these gardens.