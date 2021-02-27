 Skip to main content
Extension offering Quickbooks, Quicken training for ag producers
LINCOLN — Two online courses from Nebraska Extension aim to equip farmers and ranchers with the skills and tools needed to improve financial record-keeping for their operations.

Self-paced, free video courses for Quicken and Quickbooks teach the basics of both financial management software programs, which allow users to track transactions, separate expenses and generate whole-farm budgets, according to an Extension press release.

The courses have been produced by Nebraska Extension’s Farm and Ranch Management team and focus on the record-keeping needs of agricultural producers. Participants will learn how to input transactions, use categories, tags, memos and run common reports.

Registration for each course is available at farm.unl.edu/accounting.

