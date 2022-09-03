Extension offers silage advice

Corn silage considerations

This growing season has been tough for many producers between early frosts, wind/hail damage, late replanting, heat and drought conditions.

As a result, silage has become a very attractive option this year. Here are some key points to understand, according to the UNL BeefWatch website newsroom.unl.edu/announce/beef/6901/39480:

The ideal corn moisture for proper packing, fermentation, and storage is 60% to 65%, or 35% to 40% dry matter.

Make sure to pack 3 to 6 inches of loose silage at a time with 15 pounds of dry matter per cubic foot or 45 pounds of as-is silage per cubic foot.

It’s best to cover silage bunkers — however they are designed or constructed with plastic within 24 hours of packing to limit losses.

Remove 6 to 8 inches of silage from the entire surface of the bunker and only remove one day’s worth of silage at a time.

Be cautious around silage piles and make sure someone knows where you are at all times to avoid accidents and potential fatalities.

Test silage once ensiling is complete — about 3 to 4 weeks after piling — for energy content, pH, moisture, and nitrates (if that’s a concern).

Measure shrink periodically to ensure feeding silage is an economical choice on your operation.

It’s important to know the value/price of silage so the cost of production is known.

Finally, if your operation is equipped to use cover crops, this would be a great opportunity to cover your acres following silage as cover crops would help to avoid wind/water erosion and provide a feed source for grazing cattle over winter.

On the website, Extension said it has also received a number of questions about the price of silage standing in the field.

Based on UNL research, the value of standing corn that will be chopped for silage is 7.65 times the price of corn — so long as: one, corn grain is 85% dry matter content; two, silage is 35% dry matter content; three, corn grain makes up 52% of the standing corn content on a dry matter basis; and four, harvesting costs for corn grain are equal to the replacement value of additional nutrients harvested from the field as silage.

In severely drought stressed conditions, this value of 7.65 may be less as there might be less grain in the field and will need to be adjusted accordingly.

At agecon.unl.edu/cornhusker-economics/2020/estimating-fair-value-standing-forage, the “Value of Standing Forage Tool” allows producers to plug in their own numbers to find an equitable price for their silage. Each operation and situation are unique so do what’s best for your operation when it comes to using silage.

Husker Harvest Days

Husker Harvest Days is right around the corner on Sept. 13 to 15 at 9000 W Husker Highway, Wood River, near Grand Island. There are always field demonstrations, seminars, exhibits and showcases to visit throughout the day. Be sure to stop by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln booth to learn about research updates and visit with Extension faculty from across the state.

Tar spot map

Nebraska Extension has also been fielding questions about tar spot in corn in Nebraska over the past couple weeks. Tar spot was confirmed in eastern Nebraska last year but it’s progression across the state has been slow with current weather conditions.

A live mapping resource is available to see its current distribution in Nebraska at corn.ipmpipe.org/tarspot.

This map shows counties where tar spot has been confirmed in the U.S. Just because a county is highlighted doesn’t mean that every field will have disease present. Tar spot can be confused with late southern rust spore stages or insect frass, so if you see anything suspicious in your fields late this season, send a sample to UNL’s Plant & Pest Diagnostic Clinic or contact your local Extension office so they can track its progress in Nebraska.