The Nebraska Extension’s Food Preservation team is hosting a virtual learning series on food preservation.
Each session will include a short presentation on a specific topic followed by a discussion and question/answer sessions. All sessions will be taught online through Zoom and will be recorded. A link to the recording will be sent to all participants who register.
To register go to go.unl.edu/homefoodpreservation. For more information, email Brenda Aufdenkamp at baufdenkamp1@unl.edu or call 308-532-2683.
