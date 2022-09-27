FAFSA application period opens Saturday

EducationQuest Foundation is encouraging Nebraskans who plan to attend college during the 2023-24 academic year to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, which opens Saturday at studentaid.gov.

FAFSA is the application for federal, state and college-based financial aid. Colleges use information contained in the FAFSA to determine eligibility for financial aid, which can be a combination of scholarships, grants, work-study funds and student loans.

"The form is key to determining students’ eligibility for financial aid. Last year, only 52% of Nebraska’s high school seniors completed the FAFSA, which means millions of dollars in ‘free’ federal money to attend college went unclaimed," EducationQuest Foundation President and CEO Liz Koop said in a press release.

More information about the FAFSA and free tools to help with the filing process are available at EducationQuest.org.