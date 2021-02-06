 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Family celebrates 5 generations
0 comments

Family celebrates 5 generations

  • 0
Family celebrates 5 generations

Five generations recently had a chance to get together. From left, Great-great-grandmother Mary Eagan Fairley, great-grandmother Pat Fairley Clinger, grandpa Shaun Clinger, mother Mallory Clinger Porter and 6-months-old Hudson Porter.

 Courtesy photo

Five generations recently had a chance to get together. From left, great-great-grandmother Mary Eagan Fairley, great-grandmother Pat Fairley Clinger, grandpa Shaun Clinger, mother Mallory Clinger Porter and 6-months-old Hudson Porter.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News