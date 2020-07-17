Farofa brings contemporary jazz to OPA’s Jazz on YOUR Green

OMAHA — Omaha Performing Arts will be hosting Brazilian quartet Farofa during Jazz on YOUR Green Thursday. The performance begins at 6 p.m. with an opening act from the Omaha Guitar Trio.
The Jazz on YOUR Green concerts, sponsored by Mutual of Omaha, Fran and Rich Juro and KETV, go live on Facebook and YouTube at 6 p.m. each Thursday. No Facebook or YouTube account is required to watch. However, those who follow Omaha Performing Arts on Facebook will be notified when the concerts go live.
Farofa’s signature sound is amplified by an eclectic collection of ideas and inspirations drawn from rock, jazz, contemporary classical, pop, deep African rhythmic tradition and of their native Brazil.
Each hailing from different cities in Brazil, Farofa’s raw talent thrives on the collaborations of its musicians: Felipe Fraga (percussion/drums), Isaias Elpes (bass), JP Mourao (guitar) and Luis Mascaro (violin). Through their independent journeys, they have worked with prolific artists such as Ricky Martin, Lee Ritenour, Selena Gomez and Foo Fighters. Their latest program, entitled “Brazil Beyond Samba: From Choro to Funk and Back,” includes a variety of Brazilian jazz compositions as well as some originals.
