FFA chapters recognized for bringing agriculture literacy into classrooms and communities

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation recognized 58 Nebraska FFA Chapters during a ceremony at the Nebraska State FFA Convention in Lincoln on April 7.

FFA Chapters participated this year in the Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation’s Connecting Chapters program. Connecting Chapters equips high school FFA chapters to connect with their local elementary school to increase agricultural literacy in their communities.

“We are proud to recognize these FFA Chapters and their commitment to sharing the importance of agriculture,” said Courtney Shreve, director of outreach education. “Agricultural literacy is not only important for educating and informing future consumers, it also inspires and equips students to explore future careers in agriculture. These students are securing the future of agriculture by being strong advocates.”

FFA Chapters that participate complete four tasks during the school year. This includes attending a training from an agricultural literacy expert, reading and donating an agriculture themed book to an elementary school classroom, planning and leading an agriculture activity in their local school, and connecting with their local County Farm Bureau to learn more about Nebraska Farm Bureau and build a community connection.

2021-22 Connecting Chapters Participants: Adams Central, Alliance, Amherst, Arapahoe-Holbrook, Arlington, Arthur County, Axtell, Blair, Centennial, Central City, Central Valley, Chambers, Conestoga, Crawford, Creighton, Crete, Deshler, East Butler, Fairbury, Falls City, Franklin, Freeman, Garden County, Hayes Center, Heartland, High Plains, Humphrey, Johnson-Brock, Kearney, Kenesaw, Keya Paha, Lakeview, Litchfield, Madison, Maywood, McPherson County, Mead, Meridian, Neligh-Oakdale, Ogallala, Osceola, Osmond, Overton, Palmer, Pleasanton, Riverside, Sandhills, Scribner-Snyder, Shelby-Rising City, Shickley, Sidney, Stanton, Sterling, Tri County, Valentine, Verdigre, Wallace and Wayne.