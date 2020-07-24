Auditions for “Fiddler on the Roof” will be Aug. 3 and 4 at the North Platte Community Playhouse.
The musical will be the first show of the new Playhouse season and is scheduled to be performed Sept. 25, 26 and 27 and Oct. 2, 3 and 4.
The show calls for a cast of approximately 30 people, men and women, ages 16 and up.
Tryouts will begin at 7 p.m. each day in the Patty Birge Room of the Playhouse. Call backs will be at 7 p.m. Aug. 5.
Those auditioning will need to learn and sing a song from the show, as well as a reading from different characters.
All those auditioning will have their temperature taken, and face masks will be required before going in to audition. Hand sanitizer will be available for those wanting it.
“Fiddler on the Roof” is a musical with music by Jerry Bock, lyrics by Sheldon Harnick and book by Joseph Stein, set in the Pale of Settlement of Imperial Russia in or around 1905. It is based on “Tevye and his Daughters” (or “Tevye the Dairyman”) and other tales by Sholem Aleichem. Tevye, the father of five daughters, attempts to maintain his Jewish religious and cultural traditions as outside influences encroach upon the family’s lives. He must cope both with the strong-willed actions of his three older daughters, who wish to marry for love — each one’s choice of a husband moves further away from the customs of their Jewish faith and heritage — and with the edict of the czar that evicts the Jews from their village.
The original Broadway production of the show, which opened in 1964, had the first musical theater run in history to surpass 3,000 performances.
