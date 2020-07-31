The North Platte Municipal Band will perform its final concert of the season Friday at Cody Park.
The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. near the picnic shelter. It will feature pieces that are favorites of the band members and audience.
While the band performs in the picnic shelter, audience members are not allowed inside the shelter itself. Attendees are asked to bring their own chairs and remember to socially distance on the lawn.
