Finalists named in Farm Bureau meet
KEARNEY — Four finalists in the Young Farmers and Ranchers Discussion Meet contest have been named after competing in preliminary rounds during the 2021 Young Farmers and Ranchers Conference Jan. 29-30 in Kearney.

Lance Atwater of Ary, Sean Krebs of Clearwater, Erin Norman of Crawford, and Clay Patton of Lexington advanced to the final round of the Nebraska Farm Bureau YF&R Discussion Meet to be held at the next NEFB Annual Convention, Dec. 5-7, according to a press release.

Rather than debating, contestants work to develop a solution to a problem being discussed, building on each other’s contributions.

Atwater is an Adams/Webster County Farm Bureau member who grows yellow corn, popcorn, soybeans, non-GMO white corn and has a small cow/calf operation. He currently serves on the NEFB Board of Directors as the Youth At-Large representative. Atwater lives on the family farm with his wife, Krystal, and son, Ryker.

Krebs is an Antelope County Farm Bureau member and a student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, majoring in agriculture engineering. He grows popcorn, field corn and soybeans on his family farm, as well as raising cow/calf pairs.

Norman is a Dawes County Farm Bureau member and serves on the YF&R Committee. She is a teacher at Chadron State College and is a registered dietician. Norman lives on the family ranch with her husband, Luke, and their five children, Ada, Ben, Claire, Axel and Ethan.

Patton is a Dawson County Farm Bureau member. He is the Market Anchor for the Rural Radio Network at KRVN and his wife, Janell, is a vet tech in their community. They live on a small acreage where they raise hay and goats.

Grant Dahlgren of Bertrand and Chase Hoffschneider of Burwell were named alternates.

