Finalists named in Farm Bureau meet

KEARNEY — Four finalists in the Young Farmers and Ranchers Discussion Meet contest have been named after competing in preliminary rounds during the 2021 Young Farmers and Ranchers Conference Jan. 29-30 in Kearney.

Lance Atwater of Ary, Sean Krebs of Clearwater, Erin Norman of Crawford, and Clay Patton of Lexington advanced to the final round of the Nebraska Farm Bureau YF&R Discussion Meet to be held at the next NEFB Annual Convention, Dec. 5-7, according to a press release.

Rather than debating, contestants work to develop a solution to a problem being discussed, building on each other’s contributions.

Atwater is an Adams/Webster County Farm Bureau member who grows yellow corn, popcorn, soybeans, non-GMO white corn and has a small cow/calf operation. He currently serves on the NEFB Board of Directors as the Youth At-Large representative. Atwater lives on the family farm with his wife, Krystal, and son, Ryker.

Krebs is an Antelope County Farm Bureau member and a student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, majoring in agriculture engineering. He grows popcorn, field corn and soybeans on his family farm, as well as raising cow/calf pairs.