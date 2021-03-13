Fingerprinting for child care providers through DHHS is free until Sept. 30

LINCOLN — The Department of Health and Human Services will pay the Nebraska State Patrol fingerprinting and processing fee for license-exempt providers, child care providers, staff, volunteers and household members in licensed child care programs beginning March 11 through Sept. 30. Both new and existing participants will be covered, DHHS said in a press release.
DHHS will not reimburse costs outside the time period. Those requiring fingerprinting will resume paying the full cost on Oct. 1, the release said.
In addition, DHHS is continuing to develop strategies and supports to assist providers hard hit by the pandemic. Starting March 11, one of these strategies uses a federal waiver, which will allow child care providers, staff, volunteers and household members who have submitted fingerprints for a criminal history check to the Nebraska State Patrol, and the application for fingerprinting to DHHS Children’s Service Licensing, to start supervised employment in licensed child care programs before receiving the employment eligibility letter. The waiver is set to end Sept. 30 after which the previous process will resume.
It is important to note, these individuals will not be alone with children while their employment eligibility determination results are pending. If DHHS pre-screening efforts determine a child care provider, staff, volunteer or household member is ineligible prior to receiving the employment eligibility letter, notification will be made to the licensed child care program immediately.
Go to dhhs.ne.gov/licensure/pages/child-care-licensing .aspx for up-to-date background check information and resources, including forms and public LiveScan fingerprinting sites. Non-members of the media with questions should contact the Division of Public Health, Licensure Unit, at 1-800-600-1289 or by email at DHHS.ChildCareLicensing@nebraska.gov.