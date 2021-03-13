Fingerprinting for child care providers through DHHS is free until Sept. 30

LINCOLN — The Department of Health and Human Services will pay the Nebraska State Patrol fingerprinting and processing fee for license-exempt providers, child care providers, staff, volunteers and household members in licensed child care programs beginning March 11 through Sept. 30. Both new and existing participants will be covered, DHHS said in a press release.

DHHS will not reimburse costs outside the time period. Those requiring fingerprinting will resume paying the full cost on Oct. 1, the release said.

In addition, DHHS is continuing to develop strategies and supports to assist providers hard hit by the pandemic. Starting March 11, one of these strategies uses a federal waiver, which will allow child care providers, staff, volunteers and household members who have submitted fingerprints for a criminal history check to the Nebraska State Patrol, and the application for fingerprinting to DHHS Children’s Service Licensing, to start supervised employment in licensed child care programs before receiving the employment eligibility letter. The waiver is set to end Sept. 30 after which the previous process will resume.