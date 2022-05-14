First National Bank releases community investment report

OMAHA — First National Bank of Omaha has released its 2021 “Community and Social Responsibility Report,” which summarizes the investments and impacts FNBO made to support its communities this past year. The report also outlines the bank’s five-year Commitment to Community Impact plan, according to a press release.

“As a strong community bank, we’re in a position to have a positive impact on the financial well-being of the organizations, businesses and individuals that make up the communities we serve,” said Spencer Danner, vice president, community development, corporate philanthropy and social responsibility. “We know that historically underrepresented populations face considerable obstacles to achieving financial success, so we align ourselves with organizations dedicated to addressing their needs while continuing to further develop our philanthropic efforts.”

In the report, achievements are highlighted across the following priority focus areas: affordable housing and neighborhood stability; entrepreneurship and small business development; education and workforce development; environmental sustainability; community health and well-being; and access to arts and culture and community cohesion.

Among the bank’s investments in 2021:

» Supported communities with more than $7.2 million in impact grants, capital donations and community sponsorships to nonprofit organizations working to make meaningful and lasting impacts.

» Financed nearly $47 million in new Community Development Investments with organizations working to strengthen communities.

» Purchased $132 million in products and services from 714 small and/or women, minority or veteran-owned businesses.

» Invested $1.9 million in eco-friendly operational improvements, resulting in a 9.3% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions compared to 2020.

» Delivered 22,230 hours that FNBO employees spent volunteering in our communities.

In addition, FNBO said it is committed to making substantial investments in the communities it serves

By 2027, plans to make further investments:

» $35 million in community sponsorships, capital donations, and impact grants.

» 125,000 FNBO employee volunteer hours.

» $200 million in community development investments.

» $1.3 billion in community development loans.

» $7 billion in mortgage loans.

» $4.5 billion in small business loans.

To read the full report, go to fnbo.com/community/community-impact-report.