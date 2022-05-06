First Presbyterian hosting Vacation Bible School

First Presbyterian Church in North Platte is gearing up for Vacation Bible School. “Meet us at the Baobab tree!” is slated for May 23 to 27 at the church, 1901 W. Leota St.

“We are ready to meet everyone at the Baobab tree and explore the safari in a wild and fun-filled week,” Pastor Emily McCreery said. “We are really excited about VBS here at First Presbyterian. We are looking at this as not only VBS, but a time for our church and the community of North Platte to come together, learn about God’s creation and gifts and celebrate God’s love.

“We hope youth and adults join us for the week and then relax with fellowship, food and water slides at a great cookout and party on May 27.”

This event is intergenerational. Each day will begin with a meal at 5:30 p.m., followed by singing, devotion and prayer from 6 to 6:20 p.m., learning and activities from 6:20 to 7:40 p.m. and then gather back together for singing and prayer 7:40 to 8 p.m. Each day is centralized around water through different stories of the Bible.

There will also be an adult Bible study from 6:20 to 7:40 p.m. Participants will begin and end each session together, youths and adults.

On the final night there will be a program where VBS kids and leaders sing and produce skits at 5:30 p.m. This will be followed by a family cookout and a gigantic water slide.

“This is a complete family event,” McCreery said. “There will be learning for not only youth, but parents and grandparents, aunts, uncles, and neighbors. All are welcome no matter the denomination or church membership.”

Prior registration is encouraged but walk-ins are welcome. Downloadable registration forms are available at fpcnp.org.

For more information, contact the church at 308-532-1083, go to @fpcnp on Facebook or go to fpcnp.org.