Fischer announces military academy nominations for 2026

LINCOLN — U.S. Senator Deb Fischer, R-Neb., a senior member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, released the names of the 27 Nebraskans she is nominating this year for U.S. service academies.
“I am thrilled to announce this year’s nominees for our nation’s military academies. Each of these exceptional Nebraska students was chosen because of their hard work, leadership, and dedication to their communities. I am confident that they will serve our great nation with honor and make Nebraska proud,” Fischer said.
Below are Fischer’s nominees:
» Melody Billings of Auburn.
» Thomas Blake III of Gretna.
» Layna Blankenship of Papillion.
» William Bolay of Omaha.
» Caden Carlson of Aurora.
» Paul Cornett of Gretna.
» Mason Curtis of Bellevue.
» Matthew Dunaski of Lincoln.
» Collette Feagins of Omaha.
» Jenny Goesch of Spencer.
» Elizabeth Guevara of Lincoln.
» Joshua Hoff of Lincoln.
» Joshua ‘Simon’ Janssen of Columbus.
» Matthew Kolster of Papillion.
» Gage Long of Grand Island.
» Alden Mays of Elkhorn.
» Sage McCallum of Grand Island.
» Mia Nelson of Elkhorn.
» Nam Ninh of Lincoln.
» William ‘Jack’ Noel of Lincoln.
» Helena Occansey of Lincoln.
» Noble Rasmussen of Omaha.
» Jossen Rinn of Omaha.
» Wynema Stracener of Sutton.
» Hannah Warnke of Lincoln.
» John Wear of Omaha.
» Simone Willson of Omaha.