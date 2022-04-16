Fischer announces military academy nominations for 2026

LINCOLN — U.S. Senator Deb Fischer, R-Neb., a senior member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, released the names of the 27 Nebraskans she is nominating this year for U.S. service academies.

“I am thrilled to announce this year’s nominees for our nation’s military academies. Each of these exceptional Nebraska students was chosen because of their hard work, leadership, and dedication to their communities. I am confident that they will serve our great nation with honor and make Nebraska proud,” Fischer said.