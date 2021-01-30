Fonner Park hosting annual Gun & Sport Show

The Nebraska Muzzle Loading Rifle Association returns to Fonner Park Feb. 6 and 7 for its 54th annual Gun & Sport Show.

More than 350 tables with dealers and exhibitors from across the country will be set up at the Pinnacle Bank Expo Center, according to a press release.

Dealers and exhibitor tables are still available for a fee of $30 per table. All guns must be tied and all guns will be checked and secured at the door. Additional information is available by contacting NMLRA Inc., P.O. Box 241, Grand Island, NE 68802-0241 or Ron Knott at 308-380-1376 or knottr@charter.net.

The show will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Feb. 6, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 7. Admission is only $5, children younger than 12 are free when accompanied by an adult.

For additional information visit heartlandeventscenter.com.

The association will be abiding by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and Central District Health Department guidelines. There is a city mask mandate in effect and social distancing will be practiced.