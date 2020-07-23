OMAHA — Lindsay Corporation, Farm Credit Services of America and Scoular have partnered to make a $150,000 donation to the Food Bank for the Heartland to address the food insecurity resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release.
The COVID-19 pandemic has served as a reminder of the importance of the reliability of the U.S. food system, even as families struggle with food insecurity across the country. The continued impact of the pandemic and temporary closure of critical food programs has compounded family food challenges. It also has added new families to the lists of those needing assistance from their local food banks and pantries in the Omaha area, rural Nebraska and Southwest Iowa, areas served by Food Bank for the Heartland.
From March 15 to June 30 Food Bank for the Heartland distributed 7,510,900 meals to children, families and seniors in the Heartland facing hunger and 11,633,012 meals when including the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. This is a 61% increase over the average number of meals distributed during the same period. In addition, Feeding America, of which Food Bank of the Heartland is a member, estimates the number of food-insecure individuals in the Food Bank’s 93-county service area jumped from 207,000 to 296,000 due to COVID-19.
The $150,000 donation by Lindsay Corporation, Farm Credit Services of America and Scoular will address immediate and unique need, enabling Food Bank for the Heartland to purchase critical food items that will be distributed through the organization’s network of pantries and emergency meal providers and through its Mobile Pantry program.
“With a large part of our business focused on the world’s food production, and understanding the impact COVID-19 has had on our nation’s food supply, specifically food pantries, it was important for Lindsay to be part of the solution to relieve food insecurity for those in our community,” said Tim Hassinger, president and CEO of Lindsay Corporation. “We’re proud to partner with Farm Credit Services of America and Scoular to help provide this critical need to Food Bank for the Heartland so they can continue doing their good work.”
“As a financial cooperative serving farmers, ranchers and agribusinesses, FCSAmerica views food security as part of our mission to support and strengthen the communities we serve,” said Mark Jensen, CEO and president of FCSAmerica. “We are increasing our giving to address food insecurity, recognizing the growing need resulting from Covid-19, that has both health and financial implications that require all of us to work together for the good of our neighbors, families and communities.”
“Scoular has a long history of collaborating with producers to create safe and reliable feed and food supply chains,” said Scoular CEO Paul Maass. “Our company also embraces stewardship and compassion as core values, and during these uncertain times, it is more important than ever to demonstrate these values by joining with our agricultural partners and Food Bank for the Heartland to address food insecurity in Nebraska and Iowa.”
“As Nebraskans and Iowans continue to struggle with the community and economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for supplemental meals is more critical than ever,” said Brian Barks, president and chief executive officer of Food Bank for the Heartland. “Many individuals and families are finding themselves in the unexpected position of seeking emergency food assistance for the first time. We are grateful to Farm Credit Services of America, Lindsay and Scoular for their generous support in feeding our neighbors in need during this unprecedented time.”
