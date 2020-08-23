ServSafe Food Handler Food Safety training courses will be offered in three locations in west central Nebraska in September.
» McCook: 1 to 5 p.m. Sept. 21, Community Building, Fairgrounds, West Fifth and O streets.
» Ogallala: Noon to 4 p.m. MT Sept. 22, Mid-Plains Community College, 512 East B St.
» Lexington: 8:30 to 12:30 p.m. Sept. 23, Dawson County Extension Office, Fairgrounds, 1002 Plum Creek Parkway.
For more information, contact Extension offices in McCook at 308-334-5666, in Lexington at 308-324-5501, or in North Platte at 308-532-2683.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.