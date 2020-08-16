For the first time, Fort Niobrara National Wildlife Refuge in Cherry County, Nebraska, will conduct a limited draw for all muzzleloader deer hunting in 2020. This draw is being offered in response to public comments that were received during a hunting and fishing program review that expressed concern over hunting pressure during previous seasons.
Twelve muzzleloader hunting permits will be issued for each of the following date ranges:
» Nov. 14-22.
» Dec. 1-8.
» Dec. 9-16.
» Dec. 17-24.
» Dec. 24-31.
The application period opened Saturday and runs through Sept. 15. Permit applications may be obtained by calling the refuge office at 402-376-3789 or by emailing fortniobrara@fws.gov.
Deer hunting on Fort Niobrara National Wildlife Refuge is restricted to primitive weapons only. The use of centerfire or rimfire rifles is prohibited, including during the November firearm deer hunting season. All hunters must also possess a valid Nebraska deer hunting permit. Additional refuge-specific hunting regulations may be found at fws.gov/refuge/fort_niobrara/visit/plan_your_visit/refuge_hunting.html, or by picking up a brochure at the Fort Niobrara National Wildlife Refuge headquarters office, 39983 Refuge Road, Valentine.
